NASA says it will try again Thursday to launch rocket from Wallops

Credit: NASA's Wallops Flight Facility/Facebook

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA will try to launch a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket early Thursday morning from the Wallops Island Flight Facility.

This will be the eighth try. The launch has been rescheduled several times before for reasons including high winds, cloud cover and “poor science conditions.”

The launch window will be between 4:25 a.m. and 4:48 a.m. Thursday. The window will ultimately be determined by sun angles and moon down conditions.

NASA says 10 canisters will be deployed during the test, roughly six to 12 miles from the rocket. These canisters will deploy blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds, which will allow scientists to track particle motions. These vapors will be visible from New York down to North Carolina.

This map shows the projected visibility of the vapor tracers during the May 31 mission. The vapor tracers may be visible from New York to North Carolina and westward to Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: NASA

A backup launch day is set for Friday, June 30.