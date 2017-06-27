Man wanted for robbing Dollar Tree employees as they left work

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify a man who robbed Dollar Tree employees as they left work Saturday night.

At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar Tree in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road for a reported business robbery.

Police say as the employees were leaving the business, they were approached by a man who demanded they hand over their belongings. After getting cash, the suspect ran off.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male with a dark complexion, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing between 135 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt and a black mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.