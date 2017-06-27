Man wanted for buying $200 of merchandise with stolen credit card

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking a man who is wanted for a using a stolen credit to buy more than $200 worth of merchandise.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the alleged crime happened June 23 at a Rip’s Food Store on Route 17 (George Washington Memorial Highway).

Call the Crime Line if you recognize this person or know anything about this incident.

York Stolen Credit Card Suspect Credit: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office