Man wanted for buying $200 of merchandise with stolen credit card

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking a man who is wanted for a using a stolen credit to buy more than $200 worth of merchandise.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the alleged crime happened June 23 at a Rip’s Food Store on Route 17 (George Washington Memorial Highway).
Call the Crime Line if you recognize this person or know anything about this incident.
York Stolen Credit Card Suspect
York Stolen Credit Card Suspect x
