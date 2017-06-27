Man sentenced for making meth in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was arrested last year for making methamphetamine in York County was sentenced Tuesday.

Forty-five-year-old Paul Dunn pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 20 year with 18 years and three months suspended, leaving one year and nine months to serve.

Dunn was arrested with Katrina J. Welch, 41, who pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and eight months suspended.