CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Great Great Bridge will again be closed overnight this week as crews look to make repairs from a lightning strike.

Lightning struck the bridge’s gate arm earlier this month, prompting crews to initiate several extended lifts for repairs.

Drivers can use the Route 168 Bypass as an alternate route.

Officials tweeted Tuesday that the bridge will be closed overnight Wednesday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for additional repair work.

