GOP says North Carolina redistricting case must be delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who drew North Carolina’s congressional districts say a case challenging the electoral map must be delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a similar lawsuit from Wisconsin.

The lawmakers filed a motion Monday in federal court saying it would be a waste of time and money to proceed with the North Carolina case because of similarities to the Wisconsin lawsuit being heard in the fall.

They say the Supreme Court decision will also direct the outcome of two combined lawsuits challenging North Carolina congressional districts used in 2016.

Challengers say the districts are unconstitutionally biased toward Republicans. One of the attorneys leading the North Carolina challenge, Anita Earls, says the case should proceed to avoid the possibility that another election could be held in 2018 using unfair maps.