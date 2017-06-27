Former UVA All-American Brogdon named NBA Rookie of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, a two-time All-American a the the University of Virginia, was named the 2017 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday night. The only played in ACC history named the Player and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, Brogdon led all NBA rookies in assists (4.2) and steals (1.12) per game, and was second in three-point shooting percentage (40.4), helping the Bucks reach the playoffs.

Brogdon is just the second Cavalier ever given the honor, and the first since Ralph Sampson in 1984.

Brogdon beat out finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, both of the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid had the strongest stats, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.45 blocks, but was limited to just 31 games because of injuries.