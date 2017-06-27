Dust devil whips hay around in Mathews County field

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A WAVY viewer spotted a dust devil whipping around hay in a field in Bohannon, Virginia.

Coleman Respess says she caught video of it around 3:23 p.m. Tuesday. It lasted for about a minute and 15 seconds.

The American Meteorology Society says a dust devil is a short and “small but vigorous whirlwind” that’s visible by the dust, sand and other debris it picks up from the ground — in this case, hay.

Dust devils most often pop up on hot, calm afternoons with clear skies. They occasionally can be strong enough to cause minor damage, but Respess said this one died off before it could do any harm to anything.