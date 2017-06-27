Doug Smith appointed as new Norfolk city manager

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council voted unanimously to appoint Doug Smith as the new city manager Tuesday.

Smith has served as interim city manager since Dec. 1, 2016. He also worked as deputy city manager in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.

“As interim city manager during a year of significant transition for city hall and Norfolk, Doug Smith has provided steady, responsive and innovative leadership,” Mayor Kenny Alexander said in a news release issued by the city. “In his short time, he has ushered us through transformational developments throughout the city. He’s worked closely with City Council to help us focus on our priorities: Education, public safety and improving our communities. Doug has demonstrated a dedication to this city and its residents. We are confident Doug will continue shaping Norfolk as we write its next chapter.”

“I’m thrilled that my role is turning into a long-term relationship with the city,” said Smith. “Norfolk is my home. This is where my wife and I are raising our children and it is a wonderful time to be here.”

Smith took over as interim city manager after Marcus Jones left for a new job in Charlotte, North Carolina.