Audience: Oriental Shrine Zulekia Court Number 35

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In our studio audience today were the men and women of Oriental Shrine Zulekia Court Number 35. They were here to tell us about their Motorcycle Rid’em Shriners and Friends Run next month.

Priestess Lady Chelle Martin provided additional details about this event.

Ladies Oriental Shrine – Zulekia Court 35

Rid’Em Shriners and Friends Motorcycle Run

Sunday, July 23rd

Registration at 9 a.m.

First bike out at 11 a.m.

Southside Harley Davidson

Virginia Beach

Call Lady Sharen Brann at (757) 701-2882 for registration and more information.