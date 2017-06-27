Man charged in carjacking of elderly man in Hampton, second suspect still wanted

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a carjacking that left an elderly man injured last week in Hampton.

At 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, officers were called to a carjacking in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 1811 West Mercury Boulevard.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, noticed a man and woman were sitting in the hot sun at a Hampton bus stop in the Coliseum Crossings area. He asked if they wanted a ride, and drove them to a church to get help for some food, Hampton police Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said.

Then, the man gave the pair a lift to the Waffle House. As he got out of his vehicle, one of the suspects jumped from the passenger side to the driver’s side and sped off, hitting the elderly man with the open door on the way out.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police arrested Alonzo Pernell Scott in Norfolk. Police say he was found sitting in the stolen vehicle.

Scott is charged with one count of robbery/carjacking and one count of malicious wounding.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, who is described as a white female in her late 20s with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a halter top and a short skirt.

If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.