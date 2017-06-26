Court vacates Hadsell’s sentence, sends case back for resentencing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An appeals court has vacated the prison sentence for Wesley Hadsell, and has sent the case back for resentencing, court records show.

Hadsell, the step father of Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell, was sentenced in November to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Hadsell appealed the district court’s decision that a prior statutory burglary conviction was a violent felony.

A federal judge ruled in November that Hadsell was considered an “armed career criminal” — a classification requiring three prior convictions.

Without that classification, Hadsell could have faced no more than 10 years in prison.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Hadsell’s sentence and sent the case back to the district court for resentencing.

“AJ” Hadsell disappeared two years ago, and was found dead 50 miles away from her home. Her step father was a person of interest, but was never named a suspect.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this latest development.