Renovate, rebuild or relocate: Virginia Beach seeks public input on City Hall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach wants feedback from residents on what it should do about City Hall.

Officials say the building, which was built in the late 1960s, has a number of issues that need to be repaired.

“The electrical, heating and ventilation, HVAC systems are worn out and unreliable. They need to be replaced, but the building was built when during a time when asbestos was a very popular construction material,” said Deputy City Manager for Infrastructure Tom Leahy.

Leahy says the building is structurally fine, but what lurks underneath the walls is causing problems. The building’s design is also causing problems for renovation.

“It’s a vertical design, meaning you can’t terminate the electricity or HVAC on one floor without terminating it on all floors. So, the building essentially can’t be renovated in phases,” he said.

The city is hosting the first out of three public hearings Monday to discuss the issues at City Hall and what options are on the table. Leahy says the meetings are about presenting the public with information and getting feedback.

“We’re funded by the public, by local taxes and other local fees and charges. It’s certainly important that the public weighs in,” he said.

The city says 252 employees currently work in the building. There are a few options on how to relocate them if renovations are done.

Leahy says an extension could be added onto the current building while the old one is renovated.

Another proposal includes building a new City Hall at the municipal complex while the old building is renovated.

Leahy says there’s also a proposal to completely relocate City Hall to another place in town like Town Center, which he says would be centrally located for all Virginia Beach residents.

Leahy says all the proposals would cost around the same amount, expect for relocating to Town Center because a parking garage would need to be built and all the plans would take about four years to complete.

Another meeting will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center and at Town Center later this summer.

Leahy says the recommendations from these meetings will go before city council, who will ultimately decide on what to do next on a project Leahy says needs to be done.

“If something isn’t done at some point, the building will make the decision at some point. It won’t function,” Leahy said. “We’ll be looking on an emergency basis for temporary space and that can get quite disruptive and quite expensive.”

