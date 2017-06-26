Teen injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was injured overnight in a drive-by shooting in Hampton, police say.

Hampton police say dispatchers were alerted to a shots fired complaint on Rip Rap Road around 3:30 a.m.

As officers were investigating the scene, another call was received about a 17-year-old young man who walked in at Sentara Careplex.

Police say he was treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the teen was walking in the area when a dark-colored sedan drove up and someone inside began firing in his direction.

Police say the teen was hit one time. The sedan had driven away by the time officers arrived on scene.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.