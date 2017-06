HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Emergency officials responded to an accidental fall call on Sand Dune Lane in Holden Beach Friday evening.

According to officials with the Holden Beach Police Department, a 19-year-old male fell from a third story balcony around 7 p.m.

He was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Holden Beach Police said the investigation is ongoing but emergency officials do not suspect foul play.