Surveillance video shows armed man rob Towne Bank in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to find the suspect in a Newport News bank robbery.

At 2 p.m. Friday, police say a man entered the Towne Bank at 1 Old Oyster Point Road, approached a teller and slid a handwritten note across the counter, demanding money. The suspect then pulled a handgun out from his waistband. After taking cash, the man ran from the bank.

Authorities said the suspect then ran to the InTown Suites next to the bank, where he got into a white sedan driven by another man. A dye pack was activated after the suspect took off.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing faded dark jeans, a dark, short-sleeve polo shirt, a dark-colored bucket style hat with a stripe and dark sunglasses. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and a dark complexion.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.