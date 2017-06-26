Suffolk police seek help identifying 3 fraud suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk need help to identify three fraud suspects.

Police say the suspects are convincing people to hand over their debit cards and PIN numbers with the promise of free money. The suspects then deposit fraudulent checks into the account before making withdrawals.

The first suspect is described as a black male between 30 to 35-years-old, with brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard. Police described the second suspect as a black male, about 18 to 25-years-old, with brown hair, brown eyes and a sparse beard. The third suspect is believed to be between 18 and 25-years-old as well, with hazel eyes and blonde-tipped dreadlocks.

If you recognize these suspects or know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.