Source: Robbery suspect shot by 7-Eleven clerk, in critical condition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A robbery suspect is in critical condition after he was shot by a 7-Eleven clerk Saturday, a source tells 10 On Your Side.

Virginia Beach police say Davin McClenney robbed the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Kellam Road. Officers were called to a reported robbery at the convenience store at 1:06 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when they got on scene, they found McClenney with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

McClenney has been charged with two counts of robbery and wearing a mask in public. 10 On Your Side dug into his criminal history and found he has been arrested three other times for robberies. He pleaded guilty in 2006 to two counts of robbery.

McClenney was also charged after a home invasion on East Bay Shore Drive in July 2016. He spent several months in jail and then in December, he was allowed to bond out.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s office tells 10 On Your Side they argued against McClenney bonding out, but the judge still granted it.

McClenney was scheduled to go to trial on the charges in August.

WAVY News reached out to 7-Eleven management, who said they could not comment on the case.

