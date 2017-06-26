Mother speaks after son is shot, killed one day before his birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A mother is speaking out after she says her son was gunned down in Virginia Beach — just one day before his birthday.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Minneapolis Drive around 3:10 p.m. Friday. Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salitha Saucier said that the victim is her son, 18-year-old Isaiah Martin. On Friday, they sat on the family porch and made plans for his birthday party. It was supposed to be on Saturday.

“His favorite cake is a strawberry cake,” she said. “I make the same cake every year. He said, ‘Mom, you making my cake right?’ I said, ‘Yea I’m making your cake.’”

That’s when Saucier said someone drove up and started shooting. They hit Martin. Saucier tried to help her son.

“As a mother to see your child take their last breaths is devastating,” Saucer said.

Throughout the weekend, Virginia Beach police searched for the suspect or suspects involved. Police told 10 On Your Side on Friday that they have a suspect. At last check, that person was not in custody.

“Last I heard [Sunday] they were moving forward making arrests and we haven’t heard anything yet,” she said.

Instead of celebrating her son’s 19th birthday, Saucier is making plans for his funeral.

“We have to prepare to fly my son to be laid to rest in Mississippi with his family,” she said.

Saucier plans to look after Martin’s daughter now.

“Isabella, she’s named after him,” Saucier said. “This is his whole world right here.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Martin. You can donate here.