PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’ve been digging through the archives to visit the past and look into the future of Naval Station Norfolk. 2017 marks the 100th year of operations for the base and special coverage is planned for Thursday night on WAVY TV.

10 on your side salutes 100 years of Naval Station Norfolk

Thursday night at 7:30 on WAVY TV 10 and Sunday at 6:30 on FOX 43.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.