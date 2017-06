CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men who used stolen credit cards from a purse taken from a vehicle last month.

Authorities say the purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Thoroughbred Lane on May 20. Two men were then seen on surveillance cameras at various stores using credit cards from the stolen purse.

If you recognize these men, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.