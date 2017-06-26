Judge orders competency test for woman accused of killing newborn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth judge has ordered a competency test for a woman accused of killing her newborn son.

Donita Hawkins was set to appear in court Monday, but the hearing was delayed. She’s charged with second-degree murder.

In January, Hawkins told police she smoked crack cocaine and then woke up to labor pains the next morning.

Court documents say Hawkins went to the hospital and handed a doctor a bag with her dead baby inside.

Police say Hawkins told investigators that she did not want the child and could not afford it.

Hawkins remains behind bars. She has another court hearing set for Sept. 27.