JEB Little Creek-Fort Story conducting training tomorrow morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will conduct a security training exercise Tuesday morning.

Officials say they are trying to minimize disruptions to nearby communities and base operations, but there may be traffic impacts at the installation’s gates.

Area residents near Little Creek-Fort Story Gate 1 may see additional military activity associated with the training. There is the possibility of traffic and pedestrian congestion. Residents will hear more use of the base emergency announcing system as well.

The training is designed to increase readiness of installation security and build on interoperability among the commands and agency partners. The training is not in response to any specific threat.