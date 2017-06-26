Crews working to recover body of missing swimmer in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are working to recover the body of a swimmer who went missing Monday in College Creek in James City County.

Crews were called to the creek, located off Colonial Parkway, at 7:41 p.m.

James City County police Deputy Chief Stephen Rubino said a 23-year-old man from Chesterfield County, Virginia, was swimming with a group of friends when he went under and didn’t come up. The man was not wearing a life vest. He was last seen wearing a black bathing suit.

The Navy has a helicopter at the scene. Divers are also there, though they have been temporarily pulled out of the water to get additional equipment.

Rubino said this is a recovery operation and not an active search and rescue. Officials suspect the man drowned. His body has yet to be found.

Last year, 27-year-old Edwin Alexander Tejada Delgado drowned while swimming in College Creek. Rubino told 10 On Your Side at the time that the creek is a popular swimming spot, but there are signs warning of the danger of a strong rip tide, deep water and that it is unsafe for swimming or wading.

10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer is heading to the scene. Look for more tonight on FOX 43 at 10 and on WAVY News at 11.