HRT holds public meetings on bus rapid transit for the Peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit held the first of three public meetings Monday on an effort to bring a high-capacity transit system to Hampton and Newport News.

Right now, HRT is studying ways to bring bus rapid transit to both cities. Bus rapid transit systems have dedicated lanes, high-capacity buses and train-like stations.

At Monday’s meeting, residents were able to learn about the three corridors under consideration.

“It would serve as an economic development catalyst so there’s that and it also provides better transit service for the citizens of the Peninsula — a more efficient way to get from point to point,” said Sam Sink, transit development planner for HRT.

A second workshop is scheduled Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center and the third is planned for Thursday, same time, at the Denbigh Community Center.