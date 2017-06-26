Greyhound station in Norfolk considering downsizing, relocation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Is Greyhound on the move in Norfolk? A city spokesperson says the bus line is looking to downsize, which could mean more room for the Neon District.

City officials say they’re waiting on Greyhound to tell them more about their downsizing needs before they can evaluate different relocation options. But it’s clear the city has at least considered Hampton Roads Transit’s Downtown Norfolk Transit Center.

In a 2016 letter to city leaders, HRT’s president responded to then-City Manager Marcus Jones, telling him HRT’s bus bays are at capacity and it does not have room for Greyhound and suggested instead the Amtrak station near Harbor Park.

Now, the Neon District could have a chance to take over that corner location — a visible spot to welcome anyone to the trendy section of the Mermaid City.

10 On Your Side reached out to Greyhound, but the bus line’s spokeswoman would not say why they are looking to move. The spokeswoman did say their services will continue uninterrupted while the search for a new station location continues.