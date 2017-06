JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday in James City County, police say.

Around 11:25 a.m., emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 9200 block of Richmond Road.

Police say a 2010 Ford Explorer ran off the road and hit 50-year-old Shelia Cowles, who was walking in the area. Cowles was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. Authorities are still investigating.