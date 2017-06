PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an accident in Portsmouth on Monday.

Police say it happened in the 1900 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9:17 p.m.

A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say another man suffered serious injuries.

Authorities have not released further information at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.