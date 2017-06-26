Currituck Co. post office closes due to damage from car crash

MAPLE, N.C. (WAVY) — A Post Office building in Currituck County has been closed due from structural damage from a car crash.

The U.S. Postal Service said Monday in a news release that retail operations have been suspended at the Maple Post Office at 3452 Caratoke Highway.

USPS says delivery operations will not be impacted from the closure.

Customers who regularly use the Maple location can visit the nearby Barco Post Office — which is also on Caratoke Highway.

The post office says customers of the Maple location can pick up mail at the back of the office. They are being asked not to try and enter through the front of the office for safety reasons.

“We apologize for this inconvenience but have secured mail for all customers,” said Postmaster Sandra Powers. “We hope to restore service as soon as possible.”

There is no word yet on when the office might be reopened.