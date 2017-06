YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for two women who used counterfeit money last week.

Authorities say the suspects used counterfeit cash on June 20 and June 21 at the Tabb Wal-Mart at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway.

If you recognize these suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.