PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Cheroenhaka (Nottaway) Indian Tribe, and they were here today to tell us about their 21st annual Green Corn Dance Powwow and Gathering.

Chief Walt “Red Hawk” Brown told us more.

21st Annual Cheroenhaka Nottaway Indian

Green Corn Dance Powwow and Gathering

Saturday, July 1st

10 a.m. to Sunset

Off Hwy 58 in Courtland

Cheroenhaka-Nottoway.org

(757) 562-7760