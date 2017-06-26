Aerial mosquito spraying set for Wednesday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties and areas in Churchland.

The spraying will take place north of State Route 164, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., weather permitting. If conditions do not allow spraying Wednesday, the inclement weather date is Thursday.

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, 393-8666, will provide updates on aerial mosquito spraying and the schedule for truck fogging throughout the city.