USS Gerald R. Ford has first baptism aboard ship

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Gerald R. Ford had it’s first baptism on board the ship on June 24.

Lieutenant John Curran and his wife Lieutenant Emily Curran, of San Antonio Texas, celebrated the baptism of their three-month-old son in from of family and sailors aboard the Ford.

The USS Ford was delivered to the Navy on May 31.

Baptisms inside the ship are actually one of the Navy’s oldest traditions.

The name of the Curran’s baby will be engraved inside the bell and given to the family when the ship is decommissioned.

