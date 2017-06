LAWRENCVILLE, GA (WAVY) – Mike Yastrzemski hit an RBI single to send Chris Dickerson home in the top of the 11th inning against the Gwinnett Braves on Sunday afternoon. The hit proved to be the game-winner, as the Tides snapped a two-game losing streak before starting their eight-game home stand on Monday.

Pedro Alvarez and David Washington each had home runs to power the win as well.