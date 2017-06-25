Multi-vehicle accident in Suffolk; Godwin Bridge closed

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident in the 2200 block of Bridge Road at the Godwin Bridge, Sunday afternoon.

A Suffolk city official says that the emergency call came in at 3:05 p.m. The accident involves three passenger vehicles and a pick-up truck.

The accident has Godwin Bridge currently closed in both directions. Traffic is currently being diverted in the area and Public Works crews are en route to set up detours. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

