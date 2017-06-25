Police investigate man found dead in the water near HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel at Fort Wool, Sunday morning.

Dispatch received an emergency call at 9:19 a.m. for an unresponsive adult male in the water. Hampton Police Division’s Marine Patrol Unit as well as Fire and Rescue crews responded to assist with recovery efforts. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

