VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.(WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 6200 block of Antioch Street, Saturday evening.

Dispatch says that the emergency call came in at 11:41 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to dispatch. There is no word at this time if the victim was taken to the hospital.

There are no other details at this time.

