Officials warn residents of algal blooms in Chowan River

EDENTON, N.C (WAVY) – N.C. Department of Environmental Quality officials are urging residents to avoid contact with green or blue water in the Chowan River due to an algal bloom that has affected the area since June 12.

According to the N.C DEQ, Chowan County’s algae bloom extends along the eastern side of the river from the Arrowhead Beach area south to Edenton, continuing east hugging the shoreline until just beyond the N.C. Highway 32 bridge.

There have not been no reports of adverse health effects in people associated with this algal bloom, according to the DEQ.

State water quality and health officials suggest the following steps to safeguard pets and children from any algal bloom:

Keep children and pets away from water that appears bright green, blue, discolored or scummy. Do not handle or touch large mats of algae.

Avoid handling, cooking or eating dead fish that may be present.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

