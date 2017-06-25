Chesapeake track stars fall just short of Team USA spots at Outdoor Championships

SACRAMENTO (WAVY) – University of Texas senior Byron Robinson finished with a time of 48.50 seconds in the men’s 400 meter hurdle, while University of Florida freshman Grant Holloway finished with a time of 13.39 in the men’s 110 meter hurdle. Each finished fourth in their respective event- one spot short of qualifying for the World Championships in London.

Holloway, a state champion and two-time Virginia Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year at Grassfield High School in Chesaepake, captured the NCAA championship for this event just a few weeks back, but this afternoon was racing against the world record-holder Aries Merritt and eventual winner Aleec Harris.

Robinson, a national champion at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, seemed to be heading for a second or third place finish until stumbling over the very last hurdle.