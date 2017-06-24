Virginia Beach lists problems with City Hall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach officials are documenting problems with City Hall.

City officials released a video Friday listing issues that need fixing at the current building.

City engineer Tom Nicholas said a major problem is asbestos hidden behind walls and ceiling tiles.

The current City Hall was built in 1969. City officials said other issues include problems with the building’s electricity and air conditioning.

City leaders are currently considering moving City Hall to a new location.