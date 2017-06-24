Two Chesapeake track stars sprint into final, semifinal rounds at USATF Outdoor Championships

SACRAMENTO, CA (WAVY) – University of Texas senior Byron Robinson finished second in Saturday’s 400-meter hurdle semifinal, just behind Eric Futch from the University of Florida. With a time of 48.71, the Chesapeake native (Western Branch High School) is one of three finalists to advance to Sunday’s championship final.

The top three finishers in the final will represent the United States in the World Championships.

Joining Robinson on Sunday will be University of Florida sophomore Grant Holloway, also from Chesapeake. The former All-American and Virginia Gatorade Athlete of the Year ran the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 13.59 seconds, finishing third behind Aleec Herris and Aries Merritt, but still qualifying for Sunday’s semifinal heat.

Both Robinson and Holloway can be seen on WAVY TV 10 starting at 4:00 pm.