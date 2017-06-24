Tides foiled by former teammate Avery, fall at Gwinnett 5-3

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (WAVY) – Xavier Avery, who played second base for the tides in 2012, 2013 and most of the 2016 season, hit two home runs to lead the Gwinnett Braves past the Tides 5-3 on Saturday evening.

The first of Avery’s two blasts came in the second inning. With Norfolk leading 1-0, his 2-run shot gave the Braves their first lead of the game.

Jesus Montero tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI-single to centerfield that brought Chris Dickerson home from first base. Avery responded with his second long ball of the day in the sixth- another 2-run home run to give the Braves the lead for good.

The two teams meet on Sunday at 1:35 pm. The Tides will return to Harbor Park to face the Louisville Bats on Monday night at 7:05 pm.