Obama to return to campaign trail to stump for Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former president Barack Obama will return to the U.S. campaign fray to stump for Democrat Ralph Northam in the Virginia governor’s race.

Northam spokesman David Turner said Obama agreed to campaign this week. No events have yet been planned.

An aide to the former president says Obama called Northam to congratulate him and agreed to support his campaign, though a date for an event hasn’t been set. The aide wasn’t authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

Obama did not endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary between the lieutenant governor and former congressman Tom Perriello, who served in the Obama administration.

Obama carried Virginia in 2008 and 2012. The Virginia governor’s race is one of just two gubernatorial contests this year.