North Carolina jail inmate who escaped turns himself in

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who escaped from a county jail and assaulted a detention officer has turned himself in.

Local media outlets report Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said Benjamin Small, who escaped last Saturday from the county jail, turned himself in to authorities Friday. The sheriff’s office said Small is jailed on a $5 million bond. His attorney couldn’t be reached for comment on Saturday.

Inmate called dangerous assaults guard in NC jail escape

The sheriff’s office said Small hid in a lockdown cell on June 17 and used a showerhead in a sock to attack officer Roxanne Powell, who was hospitalized for black eyes, swelling and possible facial fractures.

Authorities say Small fled through a kitchen and slipped through a fence in an alley.

Small was awaiting trial on drug charges and other offenses when he escaped.