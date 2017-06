PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Port of Virginia’s new North Gate Complex at Norfolk International Terminals is having a small ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

Almost two years after top state and port officials broke ground on an expansion of the gate entrance, they will gather to christen the finished project. The gate will remain closed Tuesday through Thursday for final preparations.

The $42 million expansion added 22 new lanes. There were just four lanes previously.

The new complex will officially be open to truck traffic starting on Friday.