Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Oceanfront accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an accident in the 3500 block of Pacific Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the emergency call came in at 1:51 p.m. VBPD says that when officers responded to the scene they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was riding a motorcycle on Pacific Avenue when a car on 35th Street made a left. The vehicles then collided in the intersection. All parties remained on the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash still remains under investigation.

