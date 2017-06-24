Man shot during 7-Eleven robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a robbery and a shooting that left a man injured at the 7-Eleven on Kellam Road.

According to police, the call came in at 1:06 a.m. for a robbery at the 7-Eleven. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with what is considered life threatening injuries. Detectives are still investigating where the shooting occurred.

There is no suspect information.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.