Man hurt going down slide at H2OBX Water Park

OUTER BANKS, N.C (WAVY) – A 60-year-old man suffered minor injures at the new H2OBX Waterpark on their opening day, Thursday.

Currituck County Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton tells 10 On Your Side that a 60 year-old man suffered injuries to his upper arms and should area after going down one of the slides at the park. He was alert and in moderate pain.

The man was transported to Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation.

The H20BX Waterpark, which is an approximately $46 million project, is located off Caratoke Highway.