Man charged for leaving two dogs in hot car in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A Missouri man has been charged for leaving two dogs in a car outside of the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center.

Deputy Chief Steve Rubino with James City County Police says that on June 15, James City County Animal Control responded to the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center at request of Colonial Williamsburg security in reference for two dogs that were left inside a parked vehicle.

Rubino said two shanuzer dogs were found inside the vehicle panting heavily. The interior temperature of the vehicle was 92 degrees. The windows were rolled down several inches, and Rubino says there was a knocked over water bowl by the dogs.

Animal control seized the dogs and were later taken to the Heritage Humane Society.

58-year-old David Kniess, of Troy, Missouri was charged with failure to provide an animal with adequate care. He was able to pick up the dogs at the humane society a couple of hours after animal control seized them.