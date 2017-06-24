Larson and McMurray make it 1-2 for Chip Ganassi at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Chip Ganassi likes winners, and his drivers have him in prime position to celebrate another victory.

Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray swept the front row in Saturday qualifying at Sonoma Raceway to give Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 start on the wine country road course.

Larson turned a lap at 95.295 mph and the points leader just nipped his teammate, who ran his qualifying lap at 95.204 in the Ganassi Chevrolet

Larson is coming off a Cup win last week at Michigan and is looking to make it two consecutive wins. McMurray is seeking his first win of the season.

Martin Truex Jr. qualified third in a Toyota for Furniture Row Racing, and Kyle Busch was fourth in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.